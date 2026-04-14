Kurdistan Region President Reaffirms Efforts for International Recognition of Anfal as Genocide

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani marked the 38th anniversary of the Garmian Anfal, reiterating calls for genocide recognition and continued victim recovery efforts, according to the statement.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday said the Kurdistan Region will continue efforts to secure international recognition of the Anfal campaign as genocide, while also pledging continued work to recover and return the remains of victims and expand support for their families, in a message marking the 38th anniversary of the Garmian Anfal.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani said, “On the international level, we will continue our efforts to have Anfal recognized as genocide,” adding that “as a humanitarian and national duty, we will not fall short in the process of searching for and returning the sacred remains of the martyrs to the embrace of the homeland, and whatever is possible must be done to further serve the families of the Anfal victims,” according to the text of the message.

Kurdistan Region President said the Kurdistan Region continues to mark the anniversary of the Garmian Anfal, describing the 1988 campaign as one of the most severe crimes committed against the Kurdish population by the former Iraqi regime.

He stated that more than 182,000 Kurdish civilians — including children, women, men, and youths — were killed during the operation, according to the statement.

The president characterized Anfal as a deliberate attempt to eliminate an entire population, saying it was “not merely a crime, but rather a futile attempt to eradicate an entire peaceful nation,” and adding that its consequences remain visible “on the body of the homeland to this day,” as stated in the message.

Nechirvan Barzani also said the Kurdistan Region commemorates the victims with respect and solidarity. He stated that officials “bow our heads in respect and reverence for the pure souls of the martyrs and send loyal greetings to their resilient families and relatives,” according to the statement.

The message emphasized that the memory of the victims remains central to public observance of the anniversary and that support for affected families remains a continuing responsibility.

Kurdistan President said efforts to locate and return the remains of victims will continue as part of what he described as a humanitarian and national duty.

The statement also reiterated the position that responsibility for compensation lies with Iraq’s federal government.

President Barzani referenced a ruling by the Iraqi High Criminal Court, stating that the federal authorities are obligated to provide both material and moral compensation to the families of victims, according to the message.

“In accordance with the ruling of the Iraqi High Criminal Court, we reiterate that it is the responsibility of the Iraqi federal government to provide material and moral compensation to the families of the victims,” he said.

According to the statement, the Anfal campaign was carried out in 1988 by the former Iraqi regime and resulted in mass killings and widespread destruction in Kurdish regions, including Garmian. The president’s remarks framed the campaign as part of a broader pattern of systematic violence against Kurdish civilians during that period.

The message also highlighted the importance of political unity within the Kurdistan Region, stating that safeguarding its constitutional status and achievements depends on cooperation among political parties and components.

Kurdistan Region President described such unity as a commitment to the legacy of the victims and a foundation for future stability.

The annual commemoration of the Anfal campaigns in the Kurdistan Region typically includes official statements and ceremonies honoring victims, alongside renewed calls for international recognition and state accountability.

The statement concluded with renewed tribute to the victims and their families, underscoring continued efforts at both domestic and international levels to address the legacy of the campaign.