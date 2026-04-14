Trump Criticizes Italy’s Meloni Over Refusal to Back Iran War

In an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Trump expressed disappointment with Meloni, a close political ally.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for her reluctance to support the ongoing war involving Iran, in remarks published Tuesday.

In an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Trump expressed disappointment with Meloni, a close political ally.

“I’m shocked at her. I thought she had courage, but I was wrong,” he said.

Meloni, who has led Italy since October 2022, has often positioned herself as a bridge between Washington and European capitals. However, Trump said she was unwilling to involve Italy in the conflict, which began following Israeli-US attacks on Iran, despite Italy’s energy ties to the region.

The comments come amid growing tensions between the two leaders. Less than 24 hours before the interview’s publication, Meloni had condemned Trump’s criticism of Pope Leo XIV as “unacceptable,” after the pontiff repeatedly called for an end to the war in the Middle East.

Responding in the interview, Trump said it was Meloni who was “unacceptable,” accusing her of indifference over the possibility of Iran acquiring nuclear weapons.

The interview was published in Italian, though the original remarks by Trump were obtained in English.