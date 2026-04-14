Pakistan’s Sharif Embarks on Gulf-Turkey Diplomatic Tour Amid US-Iran Mediation Efforts

Saudi Arabia pledges $3 billion support as Islamabad intensifies regional diplomacy

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed Wednesday for a multi-country diplomatic tour across the Gulf and Turkey, as Islamabad ramps up efforts to facilitate potential peace talks between the United States and Iran.

According to a statement from the prime minister’s office, Sharif left Islamabad for Jeddah on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

The visit forms part of a broader four-day diplomatic push that will also include stops in Qatar and Turkey from April 15 to 18.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said the visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar would focus on bilateral relations, while the Turkey leg would center on Sharif’s participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

On the sidelines, he is expected to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other global leaders.

The diplomatic outreach comes amid intensified regional efforts to revive dialogue between Washington and Tehran following months of escalating tensions.

Saudi Arabia, a key US ally, has faced attacks attributed to Iran since the outbreak of the regional conflict in February, underscoring the urgency of mediation initiatives.

In a parallel development, Pakistan secured significant financial backing from Riyadh. The finance ministry announced that Saudi Arabia has committed an additional $3 billion in deposits to help bolster Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, with disbursement expected within a week.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, currently in Washington attending the IMF Spring Meetings, said the kingdom would also extend an existing $5 billion deposit for an unspecified period.

The financial support follows Islamabad’s recent repayment of billions in loans to the United Arab Emirates, reflecting a recalibration of its financial engagements within the Gulf.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia maintain longstanding strategic and economic ties, with Riyadh frequently providing financial assistance during periods of economic strain.

The latest commitments highlight Saudi Arabia’s continued role as a critical partner for Islamabad, even as Pakistan navigates complex geopolitical dynamics tied to the US-Iran standoff.

The deepening alignment also carries a pronounced security dimension, with Pakistan recently deploying approximately 13,000 troops and 18 jet fighters to Saudi Arabia to bolster the kingdom’s defense posture amid heightened regional volatility linked to tensions with Iran.

The move underscores Islamabad’s expanding role as a security partner to Riyadh, complementing its diplomatic outreach and financial coordination, and reinforcing a strategic partnership that now spans economic support, mediation efforts, and direct military cooperation in an increasingly unstable Gulf environment.