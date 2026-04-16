Trump Announces 10-Day Israel–Lebanon Ceasefire Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he had instructed Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and senior U.S. military official Dan Caine to coordinate with both sides to help secure a lasting agreement.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire set to begin on Thursday, following what he described as “excellent” talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

According to Trump, the truce will take effect at 5 p.m. EST and is intended as a step toward achieving broader peace between the two countries. The announcement came two days after Israeli and Lebanese officials held discussions in Washington.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he had instructed Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and senior U.S. military official Dan Caine to coordinate with both sides to help secure a lasting agreement.

“It has been my honor to solve nine wars across the world, and this will be my 10th,” Trump wrote, expressing confidence in reaching a broader resolution.

However, it remains unclear whether Hezbollah has agreed to the ceasefire. The group has played a central role in the conflict, launching rocket attacks on Israel in support of Tehran.

The escalation began after Trump aligned the United States with Israel in a military campaign against Iran on February 28. Since then, cross-border hostilities have intensified, with Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon reportedly killing more than 2,000 people and displacing over one million, while Israeli ground forces have advanced into southern Lebanon.

Trump also stated that Aoun and Netanyahu were expected to hold direct talks on Thursday, though no official confirmation of such a conversation has been released.