Iran’s Supreme Leader Marks National Army Day with Message Praising Military Role

Iran’s supreme leader marked National Army Day with a message praising the military’s role, highlighting its history, capabilities, and commitment to defending the country

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader issued a message marking National Army Day, praising the role of the country’s armed forces and emphasizing their continued commitment to defending the nation.

In the statement, the leader congratulated members of the Iranian army, their families, and the wider public on the occasion of April 18, which was designated as National Army Day following a decision attributed to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

He described the 1979 Islamic Revolution as a turning point in the history of the army, marking the end of what he characterized as a period of weakness imposed by external enemies and internal actors. The message stated that "the army, once associated with the Pahlavi system, had since become aligned with the Iranian people."

The statement Said "the army had played a role in confronting what it described as plans by the United States, remnants of the Pahlavi system, and separatist groups, and had demonstrated resilience in defending the country."

Referring to current developments, the leader said "the armed forces were continuing to defend the nation, describing their actions as taking place alongside other branches of the military." He stated that "the army’s capabilities, including drone operations and naval forces, were prepared to confront adversaries."

The message also noted the anniversary of the birth of a figure described as "a key leader in preserving and strengthening the army in the years following the revolution."

The leader called for continued advancement of the army’s capabilities across all sectors, stating that "further measures would be taken to support its development."

He also referenced a number of military figures from different periods, describing "their leadership and actions as a source of inspiration for current and future generations within the armed forces."

The statement concluded with expressions of respect for members of the military, including commanders, personnel, veterans, and families of those killed in past conflicts.