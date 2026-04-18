Iraq's Hezbollah Calls for Expanded “Resistance” Coordination, Issues Conditional Threats on U.S. Presence

Iran-aligned group links embassy security to halt in strikes, warns Kuwait and weighs in on Iraq’s premiership dispute

50 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraq’s powerful Iran-aligned militia Kata'ib Hezbollah issued a sharply worded statement late Saturday calling for expanded coordination among “resistance” factions, opening new fronts against U.S. and Israeli interests, and outlining conditions tied to the security of American diplomatic facilities in Iraq.

In the statement, the group framed the current regional confrontation as a unified battlefield, arguing that “the unity of the arenas” requires a new mechanism to enhance coordination between armed factions and allied actors.

It called for the opening of additional fronts to confront what it described as “the arrogance of the American enemy and the Zionist entity,” portraying the United States and Israel as jointly responsible for the ongoing conflict.

The statement also extended beyond Iraq’s borders, issuing a warning toward the State of Kuwait, accusing its leadership of actions that “harm a segment of the people” amid the broader war involving Iran.

Without specifying details, the group cautioned Kuwaiti authorities to “beware the wrath of the patient one,” signaling potential escalation in rhetoric toward regional governments.

On the domestic front, Kata'ib Hezbollah said there had been an understanding with an Iraqi mediator based on the principle of “security for all or security for none.”

According to the group, the safety of what it referred to as “Camp Tawhid”—a term it uses for the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad—would depend on a halt to strikes targeting residential areas in Iraqi provinces.

The militia also declared its intent to dismantle what it described as “occupation” security and military structures in Iraq, disarm them within “safe cities,” and end their influence across government institutions.

The statement further underscored the group’s political positioning within Iraq, referencing the Coordination Framework and internal deliberations over the premiership.

It suggested that if consensus cannot be reached on figures such as Nouri al-Maliki or Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the position should be drawn from their respective blocs, warning against any single faction monopolizing Iraq’s top leadership posts.

The statement comes at a time of heightened regional tensions linked to the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran confrontation, with Iran-backed groups in Iraq increasingly vocal about their readiness to escalate both militarily and politically.

Analysts say such messaging reflects a dual-track strategy combining pressure on foreign forces with attempts to shape Iraq’s internal power dynamics.

Hezbollah's hardline rhetoric comes in the backdrop of a deepening political impasse faced by Iraq’s powerful Shiite Coordination Framework after failing to agree on a candidate for prime minister, with internal rivalries compounded by fresh U.S. sanctions targeting Iran-aligned militia leaders.

A high-stakes meeting of the alliance scheduled for Saturday was postponed until Monday at the request of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, according to Kurdistan24 correspondent Dylan Barzan in Baghdad. The delay underscores widening fractures within the bloc over leadership of the next government.

At the center of the dispute is an intense rivalry between Sudani and former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki. Sources indicate that five leaders within the framework back Sudani for another term, while seven others support Bassem Badri, a candidate aligned with Maliki.

This division has resulted in a political stalemate, with neither faction willing to concede ground. According to informed sources, the Sudani camp has argued that if his candidacy is no longer viable, Maliki’s bloc should also withdraw Badri and put forward an alternative—raising the likelihood of a last-minute replacement candidate.

The deadlock comes amid escalating external pressure following a sweeping sanctions announcement by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The move targeted seven commanders from Iran-backed Iraqi militias accused of orchestrating attacks against U.S. personnel and interests.

The sanctions, issued under Executive Order 13224, focus on senior figures linked to groups such as Kata’ib Hizballah, Asa’ib Ahl al-Haqq, Harakat al-Nujaba, and Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada—all of which Washington has designated as terrorist organizations.

In a statement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States would not allow “terrorist militias, backed by Iran, to threaten American lives or interests,” signaling a continuation of Washington’s hardline stance.

Analysts suggest the sanctions have had an immediate ripple effect on Iraq’s internal political dynamics, prompting caution among Coordination Framework leaders and contributing directly to the postponement of Saturday’s meeting.

Under the measures, all U.S.-based assets of the designated individuals are frozen, and American entities are broadly prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.

The restrictions also expose foreign financial institutions to secondary sanctions if they facilitate dealings with the sanctioned figures.

The targeted individuals include operational commanders and senior officials accused of coordinating attacks, deploying drones, and directing militia activities across Iraq.

The measures are part of a broader U.S. effort to curb the influence of Iran-aligned armed groups, which Washington says undermine Iraq’s sovereignty and stability.

Political observers warn that unless a compromise is reached, even Monday’s rescheduled meeting may be postponed. The prolonged deadlock risks further delaying government formation at a time of heightened regional tensions and economic uncertainty.