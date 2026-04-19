Iran Rejects US Uranium Demands as Deadlock Threatens Impending Ceasefire Deadline

Tehran has categorically refused to transfer its enriched uranium to the United States, straining a fragile ceasefire mediated by Pakistan. With the conflict's death toll surpassing 3,500, a collapse of the truce could trigger promised allied military strikes against Iranian energy facilities.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh stated on Sunday that Tehran will categorically refuse to transfer its enriched uranium to the United States, establishing a firm diplomatic boundary as efforts to extend a fragile two-week ceasefire stall.

The diplomatic impasse occurs as Iranian state agencies and independent human rights monitors report the death toll from the six-week conflict has surpassed 3,500.

In a public delineation of Tehran's negotiating parameters, Khatibzadeh, who also serves as the Head of the Center for Political and International Studies at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, informed the Associated Press that the transfer of enriched uranium to the United States is entirely non-negotiable.

Acknowledging a voluminous exchange of indirect messages between Washington and Tehran, Khatibzadeh stated that the United States continues to insist on demands that the Iranian government views as excessive.

Consequently, he noted that the delegations have not reached a stage conducive to direct bilateral meetings, asserting that Iranian officials intend to modify the proposed agreement framework before engaging face-to-face with US counterparts.

The impasse over nuclear material and the expansion of ceasefire conditions fundamentally threatens the Pakistani-mediated truce established on April 8. Should these indirect negotiations collapse before the two-week deadline expires this week, the resumption of hostilities risks escalating from a targeted military campaign into systemic economic warfare.

A failure to secure a permanent agreement is poised to cement the current maritime blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, trigger promised allied strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, and further destabilize global markets already strained by the conflict.

The current diplomatic deadlock coincides with the release of comprehensive casualty assessments detailing the human cost of the war, which began on February 28 with extensive US and Israeli aerial bombardments.

Ahmad Mousavi, head of the state-run Iranian Veterans Foundation, stated on Sunday that more than 3,500 people lost their lives during the initial 40 days of hostilities. This figure aligns closely with April 12 data released by the Iranian Forensic Medicine Organization, which recorded 3,375 fatalities.

Independent monitors have presented slightly higher figures with greater demographic categorization. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that as of April 7, at least 3,636 individuals had been killed.

According to HRANA’s statistical breakdown, the fatalities include 1,701 civilians—among them at least 254 children—alongside 1,221 military personnel and 714 individuals whose status remains undetermined.

Kurdistan24 cannot independently verify these casualty statistics, as independent reporting access within Iranian territory remains heavily restricted by state authorities.

As Iranian officials outline their diplomatic boundaries, allied military forces are visibly preparing for the potential failure of the talks.

An unnamed senior Israeli military official recently informed the Hebrew-language daily Ma’ariv that the Israeli army and the US military maintain "very close and precise coordination" in anticipation of a sudden collapse of the ceasefire.

The official explicitly warned that in the absence of an agreement, allied forces would deliver a "very deadly and backbreaking blow" to Iran.

Significantly, the Israeli official confirmed that military planners have updated their strategic targets to include Iranian energy facilities.

Characterizing Tehran's negotiating position as significantly degraded by domestic economic collapse and military exhaustion, the official noted that US and Israeli warplanes deployed more than 37,000 munitions against various targets in Iran over the 40 days of active combat, substantially neutralizing the country's immediate defense infrastructure.

In the maritime domain, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has formalized a strategy of economic attrition.

CENTCOM announced that the guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney is actively patrolling regional waters to enforce blockade operations, asserting that these patrols have resulted in the complete paralysis of Iran's commercial maritime exchanges.

In direct response, the military spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz is closed to commercial transit under the strict management of the Iranian armed forces, tying the continued closure to the active presence of the US blockade.

Addressing this critical maritime choke point, Khatibzadeh stated that new instructions regarding the Strait of Hormuz will be issued within the framework of the negotiations.

He added that the strait would remain "open and safe for the passage of civilians," a diplomatic framing that contrasts sharply with parallel military directives issued by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Navy regarding the total halt of international commercial shipping.

The Strait of Hormuz historically accommodates approximately one-fifth of the world’s globally traded oil and liquefied natural gas. Its closure inherently internationalizes the bilateral conflict by directly threatening the energy security of non-combatant nations.

By bifurcating civilian and commercial transit, Tehran appears to be establishing a localized regulatory framework designed to circumvent the US naval blockade while simultaneously asserting sovereign administrative control over the waterway.

The execution of the conflict and the subsequent ceasefire negotiations are heavily influenced by domestic political dynamics within the United States.

According to detailed reporting by The Wall Street Journal, the administration of President Donald Trump is attempting to balance maximalist strategic objectives against the risk of substantial American casualties and severe economic repercussions ahead of midterm elections.

US defense officials reportedly advised against deploying American ground forces to seize Kharg Island—the launch point for 90 percent of Iran’s oil exports—due to presidential concerns over unacceptable troop casualties.

Furthermore, European nations and the NATO alliance have formally declined to join the military campaign or assist in forcibly reopening the Strait of Hormuz. This lack of international burden-sharing has exacerbated US domestic anxieties regarding the economic fallout of prolonged high energy prices.

As a result, the administration has utilized unpredictable public ultimatums to compel negotiations, culminating in the current, albeit fragile, cessation of hostilities mediated by Islamabad.

Further complicating the diplomatic architecture, Khatibzadeh emphasized that Iran negotiated the current pause in good faith but insists that any permanent ceasefire must comprehensively include all regional fronts, specifically Lebanon.

This requirement inextricably links the bilateral US-Iran negotiations to the ongoing border conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

Israeli media, including Channel 12, reported that the Israeli army has established operational control over nearly one-third of the territory between the Lebanese border and the Litani River.

While a parallel 10-day ceasefire was announced for Lebanon, localized combat operations continue. The Israeli military confirmed the death of an additional soldier in southern Lebanon on Sunday, bringing the total military fatalities on that front to 15, according to an Agence France-Presse (AFP) tally.

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem previously stated in a televised address that his forces reject a one-sided truce and remain mobilized to respond to Israeli operations. The instability in southern Lebanon was underscored by a recent attack on United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeepers, which resulted in the death of a French soldier.

While French authorities and initial UN assessments attributed the attack to Hezbollah, the group has formally denied the accusations. In accordance with K24’s editorial standards, requests for comment were directed to Hezbollah representatives regarding their operational posture; the requests remained unanswered at the time of publication.

Structurally, the current negotiating environment reflects an intractable convergence of local tactical realities and global strategic imperatives.

By linking the disposition of enriched uranium to the status of the Strait of Hormuz and the territorial integrity of southern Lebanon, stakeholders have transformed a bilateral dispute into a multidimensional regional crisis. This interdependence ensures that an operational failure on any single front possesses the potential to unravel the broader diplomatic framework.

The immediate trajectory of the conflict now depends on the ongoing back-channel discussions in Islamabad and Tehran. With the two-week ceasefire scheduled to expire this week, and neither Washington nor Tehran demonstrating a willingness to concede on core structural demands, the region faces acute institutional uncertainty.

The absence of a formalized schedule for direct negotiations leaves the operative status of the Middle East suspended between a high-stakes diplomatic breakthrough and an immediate return to region-wide military engagement.