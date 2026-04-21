Barzani Reaffirms Press Freedom Commitment on Kurdish Journalism Day

Prime Minister congratulates journalists, emphasizes responsibility and professional standards

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday marked Kurdish Journalism Day by reaffirming his government’s commitment to press freedom and the protection of journalistic work across the region.

In a statement published on X, Barzani congratulated journalists on the occasion, which commemorates the publication of the first issue of the Kurdistan newspaper by Mir Miqdad Madhat Badirkhan, as well as the anniversary of the establishment of the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate.

He expressed appreciation for the work of journalists and wished them continued success.

Barzani underscored that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) remains committed to defending freedom of the press and facilitating the work of media professionals. At the same time, he called on journalists to uphold the principles of professionalism and responsibility, adhering to legal frameworks, ethical standards, and international norms in journalism.

He further highlighted the role of the media in raising public awareness, safeguarding national achievements, and promoting a culture of peaceful coexistence, as well as reinforcing the constitutional foundations of the Kurdistan Region.

On the occasion of Kurdish Journalism Day and the publication of the first issue of Kurdistan newspaper by Mir Miqdad Madhat Badirkhan, which is also the anniversary of the establishment of Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate, I congratulate all journalists in Kurdistan and thank… pic.twitter.com/ci6tfE0EA3 — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) April 22, 2026

Kurdish Journalism Day is observed annually to recognize the contributions of journalists and the historical development of Kurdish media.

The Kurdistan Region has long positioned itself as one of the more open media environments in Iraq, with a diverse landscape of television networks, print outlets, and digital platforms operating across the region.

Since the early 2000s, the expansion of independent and party-affiliated media has contributed to a relatively pluralistic space where political debate, public policy, and social issues are actively discussed.

The KRG has repeatedly emphasized its commitment to safeguarding press freedom, notably through the passage of the 2007 Press Law, which removed prison sentences for most journalistic offenses and provided a legal framework for protecting reporters’ rights. Officials frequently highlight this legislation as a cornerstone of efforts to align the region’s media environment with international standards.

In policy terms, the KRG has sought to facilitate journalists' work by granting access to information, supporting media institutions, and engaging with local and international organizations focused on press freedom.

Government statements consistently frame a free and responsible press as a key pillar of democratic governance, institutional transparency, and public accountability.

At the same time, authorities stress that media freedom is coupled with professional responsibility. Journalists are encouraged to adhere to ethical guidelines, avoid misinformation, and contribute constructively to public discourse.

Within this framework, the KRG presents its approach as balancing openness with adherence to legal and professional standards, while continuing to signal support for the development of a modern and credible media sector in the Kurdistan Region.