President Barzani Congratulates Journalists on Kurdish Press Day, Reaffirms Support for Media Role

Veteran Kurdish leader highlights press freedom, national values, and the responsibility of journalists

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Wednesday extended his congratulations to journalists across the Kurdistan Region on the occasion of Kurdish Press Day, marking the 128th anniversary of the publication of the first issue of the Kurdistan newspaper.

In a message released to commemorate the occasion, Barzani paid tribute to the historic milestone achieved by Mir Miqdad Madhat Badirkhan, who founded the newspaper, an event widely regarded as the beginning of Kurdish journalism. The anniversary also coincides with the establishment of the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate.

Barzani conveyed his “warmest congratulations” to journalists, media professionals, and members of the syndicate, wishing them continued success in their work.

He emphasized his support for journalists in carrying out their duties, particularly in "defending the just cause of the Kurdish people."

The Kurdish leader also underlined the broader role of media in promoting a culture of peace and coexistence, while preserving the core values of Kurdistan’s society.

He stressed that journalism remains a vital pillar in strengthening public awareness and contributing to social cohesion.

Kurdish Press Day is observed annually on April 22, commemorating the launch of the Kurdistan newspaper in 1898, a landmark moment in the development of Kurdish media and intellectual life.

The Kurdistan Region has since developed a diverse and relatively vibrant media landscape, encompassing television channels, print publications, and a growing number of digital platforms.

Following the establishment of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), efforts were made to institutionalize media freedoms, most notably through the 2007 Press Law, which removed custodial penalties for most journalistic activities and aimed to align local practices with international standards.

KRG officials have consistently reiterated their commitment to safeguarding freedom of expression and facilitating the work of journalists. This includes providing access to information, supporting media institutions, and engaging with international organizations focused on press freedom. At the same time, authorities emphasize the importance of professional responsibility, encouraging journalists to adhere to ethical guidelines and contribute constructively to public discourse.

Within this framework, Kurdish Press Day serves not only as a commemoration of the region’s media history, but also as a reminder of the evolving role of journalism in promoting transparency, accountability, and democratic values in the Kurdistan Region.