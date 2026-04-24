CENTCOM Says Destroyer Blocks Iranian-Bound Vessel

CENTCOM intercepted an Iranian-bound vessel while Iran’s IRGC seized a cargo ship allegedly linked to the US, escalating maritime tensions amid failed talks, ongoing blockade enforcement, and heightened military presence.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) blocked the vessel on Saturday, according to a statement released by US Central Command on April 25, 20256.

The ship, flying an Iranian flag, was attempting to sail toward one of Iran’s ports when it was stopped.

In a post on X, CENTCOM confirmed the operation, stating: “Guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) enforces the US blockade on Iranian ports against an Iranian-flagged ship attempting to sail to a port in Iran, April 24.”

In a parallel development, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced it had seized a cargo vessel named Epameinondas, claiming the ship had been cooperating with US forces and had ignored warnings.

According to the IRGC statement, the vessel had repeatedly violated maritime regulations and was suspected due to multiple voyages to various US ports over the past six months.

No official US response has yet been issued confirming or denying the Iranian claims.

The seizure came after CENTCOM reportedly altered the routes of 34 ships as part of efforts to enforce the blockade on Iranian ports.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have intensified further following the collapse of negotiations held on April 12 in Pakistan, which ended without agreement. The talks had aimed to reach a deal to end the conflict launched on February 28 under the name “Epic Fury.”

On April 21, 2026, US President Donald Trump extended a ceasefire that had begun on April 8, describing it as a final opportunity for Iran to respond decisively to US demands.

Despite plans for a new round of talks in Islamabad, escalating field tensions derailed diplomatic efforts. Iran has accused Washington of violating the ceasefire through continued enforcement of the blockade, while the US maintains sanctions and restrictions will remain in place until a final agreement is reached.

The developments come amid a significant expansion of US military presence in the region. CENTCOM has confirmed that three major US aircraft carriers are operating simultaneously in the Middle East for the first time since 2003.

The deployment includes the USS Abraham Lincoln, USS Gerald R. Ford, and USS George H.W. Bush, alongside more than 200 aircraft and over 15,000 personnel—marking what the command described as a peak level of operational readiness.

The latest maritime incidents highlight the growing volatility in the Gulf, where enforcement actions and retaliatory moves are unfolding side by side.

As both sides intensify pressure—militarily and diplomatically—the situation at sea is rapidly becoming a central flashpoint, with each escalation narrowing the space for de-escalation.

Updated on Apr. 25, 2026, at 8:57 am, new information about IRGC seizing a cargo vessel named Epameinondas was added.