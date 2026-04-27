Barzani Congratulates Iraq’s Prime Minister-Designate, Backs Constitutional Path to Resolve Disputes

Kurdistan Region PM Urges New Era of Stability as Baghdad Begins Government Formation

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday extended his congratulations to Ali al-Zaidi following his designation as Iraq’s new prime minister, expressing support for efforts to form the next federal government.

In a statement published on his official X account, Barzani said he had spoken with al-Zaidi by phone, conveying his well-wishes for success in the task of forming the new federal government.

Barzani also reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s readiness to support resolving longstanding disputes between Erbil and Baghdad, emphasizing that such issues should be addressed “based on the constitution.”

The prime minister further voiced hope that Iraq would enter “a new era marked by security, stability, and peace,” underscoring broader expectations that the incoming government could help ease political tensions and advance cooperation between federal and regional authorities.

The statement comes at a critical juncture in Iraq’s political process, as negotiations intensify over cabinet formation and key policy priorities amid persistent challenges between the central government and the Kurdistan Region.