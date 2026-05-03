IRGC Says Trump Must Choose Between ‘Impossible’ Military Option or ‘Bad Deal’

Iran’s IRGC warns that U.S. decision-making space is narrowing and says Trump must choose between a military option or a deal

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence unit has warned that Donald Trump faces a limited set of options in dealing with Tehran, describing the situation as a choice between an "impossible" military operation or a "bad deal" with Iran.

According to Tasnim News Agency on Sunday, the IRGC intelligence body said that "the room for U.S. decision-making has narrowed" amid ongoing tensions and stalled negotiations.

"There is only one way to read this: Trump must choose between an impossible military operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran," the statement said.

The agency added that Tehran has set a deadline for the United States to end its naval blockade of Iranian ports, although no specific timeframe was disclosed.

The semi-official "IRGCIntelli" acount with alleged link to IRGC echoed the same message on X on Sunday, stating that Iran's ultimatum on the blockade, alongside what it described as a shift in tone by China, Russia, and European countries, leaves Washington with limited options.

The post also referenced what it called a "reactive" communication by Trump to Congress and claimed that the United States has effectively accepted Iran's negotiating conditions, concluding that "the space for U.S. decision-making has narrowed."

The remarks come amid escalating tensions in the region, including a U.S. naval blockade imposed on April 13, targeting Iranian oil exports, and Iran's own restrictions on maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Kurdistan24.

Diplomatic efforts, including talks mediated by Pakistan, have so far failed to produce a breakthrough, with negotiations spanning from late Apr. to early May 2026.

The initial round of contacts, centered around Islamabad in the final weeks of April, did not yield an agreement, and subsequent indirect exchanges and proposals in early May have also fallen short of resolving key disputes.

Despite continued backchannel communication, both sides remain divided on core issues, leaving the diplomatic track stalled amid ongoing tensions. while both sides continue to combine military pressure with political signaling.

Separately, Mohsen Rezaei said in a post on X on Sunday that the United States is "the only pirate in the world that possesses aircraft carriers," warning that Iran has the capability to confront such forces.

The U.S. is the only pirate in the world that possesses aircraft carriers. Our ability to confront pirates is no less than our ability to sink warships.

Prepare to face a graveyard of your carriers and forces, just as the wreckage of your aircraft was left behind in Isfahan. — محسن رضایی (@ir_rezaee) May 3, 2026

"Our ability to confront pirates is no less than our ability to sink warships. Prepare to face a graveyard of your carriers and forces," he said, in remarks reflecting increasingly sharp rhetoric from Iranian officials.

The latest statements from Iranian officials highlight a more confrontational tone, underscoring rising pressure and narrowing diplomatic space as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to escalate.

Edited by Kamaran Aziz.