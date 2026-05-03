Germany Urges Iran to Reopen Strait of Hormuz, Abandon Nuclear Program

In a statement posted on X, Wadephul stressed Berlin’s preference for diplomacy while aligning with Washington’s stance.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Sunday called on Iran to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz and fully abandon its nuclear weapons program during a phone conversation with Iranian counterpart Minister Abbas Araghchi.

In a statement posted on X, Wadephul stressed Berlin’s preference for diplomacy while aligning with Washington’s stance. “Germany supports a negotiated solution,” he said, adding that as a close ally of the United States, the two countries share the objective that Iran must “completely and verifiably renounce nuclear weapons” and immediately reopen the vital waterway—a demand also voiced by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

On the other hand, Araghchi, on his official Telegram channel, outlined Tehran's position and diplomatic efforts. He emphasized that Iran is actively pursuing initiatives to end what he described as an "imposed war" initiated by the United States and Israel, a stance he has reiterated in previous remarks, blaming the conflict on external actors.

The call comes amid escalating tensions in the Gulf following Iran’s decision to close the Strait of Hormuz in response to a 2026 conflict and a U.S. naval blockade targeting Iranian ports. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has warned that any vessel attempting to pass through the strait without Tehran’s authorization could be targeted.

The United States, for its part, has deployed its navy to enforce a blockade on ships entering or leaving Iranian ports, aiming to restrict Tehran’s oil exports. Efforts to ease tensions have so far failed. Although Iran briefly announced the strait’s reopening on April 17 during a ceasefire linked to Lebanon, it reinstated the closure just one day later, accusing Washington of not lifting its maritime restrictions.

Recent reports, including developments on May 3, indicate that Iranian forces continue to obstruct or target vessels, particularly those associated with Israel or countries backing the U.S.

The prolonged disruption of the Strait of Hormuz—through which roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies pass—has sent shockwaves through international energy markets. Fuel prices have surged worldwide, with some European and Asian countries introducing energy rationing measures as supply shortages intensify.