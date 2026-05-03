Iran Vows Forceful Response as Trump Orders Ship Escorts Through Hormuz

Iran says all maritime transit through Hormuz must be coordinated with its armed forces

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran’s armed forces have asserted full control over security in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that any attempt by U.S. forces to approach the waterway would be met with a forceful response.

Speaking on Monday, Major General Ali Abdollahi of the Iranian military's central command "Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters", reiterated that safeguarding the strait remains firmly under the authority of Iran’s armed forces.

He stressed that under any circumstances, all maritime transit through the corridor must be coordinated with Iranian military authorities.

Abdollahi sharply criticized the United States, describing its military as “aggressive” and accusing it of undermining maritime security and global trade.

He said Iranian forces have demonstrated in practice that they would respond decisively and with intensity to any level of threat.

He also issued a warning to commercial vessels and oil tankers, urging them to avoid operating in the strait without coordination with Iranian forces, in order to prevent risks to their safety.

“We warn any foreign force, particularly the U.S. military, that any attempt to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz will be met with attack,” he added.

The remarks come as U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced earlier Monday that its forces had begun supporting a maritime initiative known as “Project Freedom.” The operation aims to restore freedom of navigation for commercial vessels passing through the strategic corridor.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced late Sunday a new initiative to safely escort foreign vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing regional tensions. Writing on Truth Social, he said multiple countries had requested U.S. assistance to free their ships, describing them as “neutral and innocent bystanders” caught in a conflict they are not involved in.

The U.S. president said Washington would begin escorting these vessels out of restricted waters under a plan dubbed “Project Freedom,” set to start Monday morning, Middle East time.

According to CENTCOM, the mission is designed to assist merchant ships seeking to transit the waterway safely and without disruption, underscoring the growing tensions between Tehran and Washington over control and access to one of the world’s most critical energy transit routes.