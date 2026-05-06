U.S. Forces Disable Iranian-Flagged Tanker in Gulf of Oman

CENTCOM said the tanker, identified as M/T Hasna, was intercepted at approximately 9 a.m. Eastern Time while transiting international waters en route to an Iranian port.

45 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. forces operating in the Gulf of Oman disabled an Iranian-flagged oil tanker on Wednesday after it allegedly violated a maritime blockade imposed by Washington, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

CENTCOM said the tanker, identified as M/T Hasna, was intercepted at approximately 9 a.m. Eastern Time while transiting international waters en route to an Iranian port. U.S. forces issued multiple warnings to the vessel, informing its crew that it was in breach of the blockade.

When the crew failed to comply, a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet launched from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln fired several rounds from its 20mm cannon, disabling the tanker’s rudder and preventing it from continuing its course. CENTCOM confirmed that the vessel is no longer heading toward Iran.

The U.S. military emphasized that the tanker was unladen at the time of the incident and that the operation was carried out in a “deliberate and professional” manner to enforce compliance with ongoing maritime restrictions.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, particularly over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waterways, including the Gulf of Oman. The United States has imposed a naval blockade targeting vessels it says are supporting Iran’s military or economic activities, a move Tehran has strongly condemned as unlawful.

The blockade has disrupted shipping routes and raised concerns over potential confrontations in one of the world’s most critical oil transit corridors.

The Gulf of Oman serves as a key maritime passage linking the Arabian Sea to the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of global oil exports flows. Any escalation in the area risks broader economic repercussions, particularly for energy markets already sensitive to geopolitical instability.

CENTCOM reiterated that enforcement operations will continue as long as the blockade remains in place, signaling the potential for further incidents at sea.