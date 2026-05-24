Al-Khazali Says Meeting with PM Barzani Aimed at Strengthening Erbil-Baghdad Relations

At the start of his remarks, al-Khazali welcomed Prime Minister Barzani to Baghdad, saying: “We welcome our dear brother Kak Masrour Barzani to Baghdad. He has always been warmly received in this city.”

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Sunday, Qais al-Khazali, secretary-general of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, held a press conference in Baghdad following his meeting with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, where he discussed the future of relations between Erbil and Baghdad and the broader political situation in Iraq.

At the start of his remarks, al-Khazali welcomed Prime Minister Barzani to Baghdad, saying: “We welcome our dear brother Kak Masrour Barzani to Baghdad. He has always been warmly received in this city.”

Speaking about the purpose of the visit and ongoing political developments in Iraq, al-Khazali said he hoped the meeting would contribute to strengthening ties and resolving outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

He emphasized that such understandings are particularly important as efforts continue to form a new government amid what he described as sensitive regional circumstances.

“God willing, these steps will serve the general interests of the region. As for Iraq's internal situation, there is a good understanding aimed at fully serving the country and the region,” al-Khazali stated.

In another part of his remarks, the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq leader expressed his intention to continue such meetings and revealed plans to visit the Kurdistan Region in the near future.

“I hope Kak Masrour visits us again, because now it has become our responsibility that we also visit them,” he added.