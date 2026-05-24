No Rush, No Mistakes: Trump Signals Patience As US-Iran Nuclear Negotiations Continue

The US president vowed the economic blockade on Iran will remain until a new nuclear agreement is certified and signed

43 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump said Sunday that negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program are proceeding in an "orderly and constructive" manner, while making clear he has directed his representatives not to rush toward a deal, insisting that time is on Washington's side.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump offered his most detailed public assessment yet of the ongoing talks, which come against the backdrop of a US maritime blockade on Iranian ports that has rattled global energy markets since mid-April.

Trump opened his statement with a pointed attack on his predecessor's diplomatic legacy. "One of the worst deals ever made by our Country was the Iran Nuclear Deal, put forth and signed into existence by Barack Hussein Obama and the rank amateurs of the Obama Administration," he wrote. "It was a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon."

He characterized the current negotiations as the "exact opposite," arguing that the framework his administration is pursuing would prevent rather than enable Iranian nuclear development.

Trump was unambiguous on the question of economic pressure. "The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed," he wrote, adding that both sides must take their time and get the details right. "There can be no mistakes."

The blockade, which US Central Command has enforced since mid-April, has seen more than 100 commercial vessels turned away or disabled, effectively choking one of the world's most critical maritime arteries.

Despite the pressure campaign, Trump adopted a notably measured tone toward Tehran, describing the bilateral relationship as becoming "a much more professional and productive one." He did, however, reiterate a firm red line: Iran cannot develop or procure a nuclear weapon or bomb under any circumstances.

In a passage that may carry significant regional weight, Trump praised Middle Eastern countries for their support and cooperation during the negotiations, and encouraged them to join the Abraham Accords.

He then left open a striking diplomatic door: "Who knows, perhaps the Islamic Republic of Iran would like to join, as well."

Trump's Sunday post follows his announcement on Saturday that a Memorandum of Understanding between Washington and Tehran is now "subject to finalization," with both sides converging on what has been described as a 14-point framework.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei characterized the MOU as a "framework agreement" rather than a final settlement, expressing hope that remaining details, including sanctions relief and regional security protocols, could be resolved within 30 to 60 days.

Significant variables remain. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been described as highly skeptical of the interim framework, while hawkish US senators including Lindsey Graham have voiced concern that a preliminary deal could fail to permanently close off Iran's nuclear or maritime threat.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking from New Delhi, emphasized that any final arrangement must require the complete surrender of Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpile, terms that the current framework reportedly defers to a later negotiating stage.