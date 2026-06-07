Trump Calls for More ‘Surgical’ Strikes on Hezbollah, Says Lebanon Not Part of Iran Deal Demands

"I'd like to see a more surgical attack on Hezbollah. I think it should be more surgical," Trump said.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump has called for more "surgical" military action against Hezbollah in Lebanon while stressing that he is not insisting the conflict be included in ongoing negotiations with Iran.

In an interview with NBC's Meet the Press, recorded on Friday and broadcast Sunday, Trump said he favored more targeted operations against the Iran-backed group.

"I'd like to see a more surgical attack on Hezbollah. I think it should be more surgical," Trump said, according to the interview transcript. He added, "I'd like to see Lebanon have a better life."

Trump's remarks came as Israel launched strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold, saying the attacks were in response to cross-border assaults despite an existing ceasefire agreement.

When asked whether he was demanding that the situation in Lebanon be tied to a potential agreement with Iran, Trump rejected the idea.

"No, no. Not at all. I'm not demanding," he said. "I think they'd like to see it, but I'm not demanding."

The U.S. president has previously stated that he would prefer to separate discussions over Lebanon from negotiations with Tehran, while Iranian officials have sought to link the two issues.

Trump also confirmed comments he made in an interview with The New York Post last week, in which he disclosed having a tense phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to Trump, he criticized the Israeli leader over the military campaign in Lebanon.

The latest escalation comes despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was intended to end hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. However, repeated exchanges of fire have continued, with both sides accusing each other of violating the truce.

According to official figures, Israeli strikes have killed more than 3,560 people in Lebanon since fighting resumed on March 2 and have caused widespread destruction. On the Israeli side, the military says 29 soldiers and one civilian contractor have been killed in Lebanon during the same period.