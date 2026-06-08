'Iran's Era of Restraint Has Concluded,' Iranian Parliament Official Tells Kurdistan24

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Monday, Ibrahim Rezai, spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, named the United States the "prime culprit" behind ongoing regional events, asserting that Israel operates only with explicit approval from Washington.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The spokesperson for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament, in an exclusive statement to Kurdistan24, has issued a stern warning to the United States and Israel, declaring that Tehran's era of restraint has concluded and that the country is fully prepared to respond to any attack.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 today, Monday, Ibrahim Rezai characterized the United States as the "prime culprit" behind the ongoing events in the region, asserting that Israel takes no action without Washington's explicit approval.

Rezai noted that the U.S. utilizes its taxpayers' money and national revenue to provide Israel with the weaponry, aircraft, and military supplies necessary to conduct its strikes. He clarified that Iran will persist in "punishing" Israel for the crimes it has committed.

The spokesperson further stated that while Tehran supports stability and ceasefires across all fronts, specifically in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq, it views an attack on Lebanon as an attack on Iran itself, which is why it has responded with such force.

Rezai emphasized that the period of Iranian silence and "strategic patience" regarding the actions of Israel and the United States has passed, claiming that his country now operates from a position of significantly greater strength.

In his concluding remarks, Rezai stated: "We now see ourselves at the height of our power, stronger than ever before. Through the 40-day war, we have learned how to defeat Israel and the United States. Therefore, the Americans and Israelis must brace themselves for even darker and more painful days ahead."

Rezai's statement comes as tensions between Tehran and Tel Aviv entered a dangerous new phase on Sunday night.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a series of missile strikes against Israel, with several missiles reportedly hitting Tel Aviv and other regions.

The IRGC attributed the strikes to "Israel and America's failure to adhere to the ceasefire and the continued Israeli assaults on Lebanon, specifically the Dahiyeh district of Beirut."

In retaliation, the Israeli Air Force launched strikes against several Iranian military targets in the western and central parts of the country. Reports also indicate that a petrochemical complex in Mahshahr was targeted.

The Israeli military has issued a statement reaffirming its full readiness for both offensive and defensive operations, noting that it is closely monitoring all Iranian movements.

According to Israeli media, these counter-strikes are expected to continue for several days.

This article was updated on Monday, June 8, 2026, at 11:40am.