Music Festival Brings Kurdish and French Artists Together in Sulaimani

The event brings together Kurdish and French musicians in a celebration of cultural dialogue, artistic exchange, and international cooperation

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Sulaimani is hosting a special music festival on Thursday that brings together Kurdish and French artists in a cultural event aimed at strengthening artistic cooperation and promoting dialogue between the two cultures.

Organized by the General Directorate of Culture and Arts in Sulaimani in cooperation with the French Institute in Erbil, the concert is being held at the Sulaimani Arts Hall as part of an international music project linking Kurdistan and France.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Dana Karim, head of Zoya Culture, said the event offers audiences a unique opportunity to experience musical traditions from both Kurdistan and France in a single venue.

“This artistic event brings together Kurdish and French performers, allowing audiences to listen to music from both cultures in one place,” Karim said. “The festival is not simply a concert; it is an effort to build a cultural bridge between France and Kurdistan.”

Karim noted that the Music Festival was first established in France in 1982 before expanding into an international cultural event celebrated in many countries around the world.

She explained that the festival was originally designed to take music beyond concert halls and make it accessible to the wider public as part of everyday life.

As a result, events associated with the festival are typically open to the public and showcase a wide range of musical genres.

According to Karim, this year's program in Sulaimani combines Kurdish folk and classical music with French musical traditions, giving audiences the opportunity to explore the artistic heritage of both societies.

“Visitors will be able to enjoy Kurdish folk and classical performances while also discovering French compositions and songs that form part of France’s cultural identity,” she said.

Karim added that the event seeks to encourage interaction between young artists and musicians, creating opportunities to exchange experiences and learn from different musical traditions.

She also emphasized that the festival provides a platform for local artists to present their work within an international cultural setting.

The event comes as Sulaimani continues to strengthen its reputation as one of Kurdistan’s leading cultural centers.

Known for hosting artistic, literary, and international cultural activities, the city has long been regarded as a hub for intellectual and creative life in the Kurdistan Region.

Karim said the music festival reflects Sulaimani’s continuing role in supporting the arts and fostering cultural dialogue between peoples and nations.

The festival is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 11, at the Sulaimani Arts Hall, with participation from Kurdish and French musicians and cultural figures.