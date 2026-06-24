Kurdish Traditional Clothing Festival Begins in Erbil, Aiming for Guinness World Record

The event, held in the outdoor square of the Youth Hub in Erbil, aims to achieve the largest gathering of people wearing traditional Kurdish clothing, highlighting the richness of Kurdish culture and heritage on an international stage.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdish Traditional Clothing Festival, organized by the Kurdistan Foundation, kicked off in Erbil on Wednesday with more than 5,000 participants dressed in authentic Kurdish attire, in an ambitious attempt to secure a place in the Guinness World Records.

The event, held in the outdoor square of the Youth Hub in Erbil, aims to achieve the largest gathering of people wearing traditional Kurdish clothing, highlighting the richness of Kurdish culture and heritage on an international stage.

Festival activities began at 5:00 p.m., with participants representing various regions of Kurdistan showcasing a diverse range of traditional garments. An exhibition of Kurdish clothing and participant registration continued until 7:00 p.m.

According to the festival program, the official Guinness World Records attempt was scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. as part of the main stage ceremony, with the final result expected to be announced at 8:30 p.m.

The Kurdistan Foundation emphasized that the initiative goes beyond setting a world record, describing it as an effort to preserve Kurdish cultural heritage, strengthen social cohesion, and encourage younger generations to take pride in their national identity.

Organizers view the festival as a significant opportunity to present Kurdish culture to a global audience, draw international attention to the beauty and authenticity of traditional Kurdish clothing, and achieve a landmark cultural accomplishment for Kurdistan.

If successful, the event will mark a historic moment for the Kurdistan Region by securing recognition in the Guinness World Records while celebrating one of the most enduring symbols of Kurdish identity.