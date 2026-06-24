Kurdistan Achieves Guinness World Record Through Largest Gathering in National Attire

More than 1,000 participants wearing traditional Kurdish attire gathered in Erbil, securing a Guinness World Record for the largest assembly of people dressed in national clothing and marking a milestone for Kurdish cultural heritage.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan2) - Thousands of young people dressed in colorful traditional Kurdish clothing gathered in Erbil on Wednesday, as the Kurdish Cultural Clothing Festival concluded with a historic achievement, officially entering the Guinness World Records.

Organized by the Kurdistan Foundation, the event brought together more than 1,000 participants wearing authentic Kurdish attire, enabling Kurdistan to secure a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed in national clothing.

The event took place in the open square of the Youth Center in Erbil, where activities began at 5:00 p.m. Participants from across Kurdistan arrived wearing traditional garments representing different regions and cultural traditions.

The gathering transformed the venue into a vibrant display of Kurdish heritage, with thousands of attendees showcasing the diversity and richness of traditional Kurdish dress.

Following several hours of registration and detailed verification procedures conducted by international representatives, the festival's main stage program began at 8:00 p.m.

At 8:40 p.m., organizers officially announced the final result, confirming that the previous record had been broken and that a new Guinness World Record had been registered in the name of Kurdistan.

The announcement sparked celebrations among participants and attendees, who welcomed the achievement as a landmark moment for Kurdish culture and identity.

The Kurdistan Foundation said the accomplishment was not merely about breaking a world record but also about delivering a powerful message on preserving national heritage and showcasing social unity to the world.

According to the organizers, the festival's primary objective was to inspire younger generations to take pride in their identity and cultural roots. They said the event successfully achieved that goal while highlighting the significance of traditional Kurdish clothing as an enduring symbol of cultural heritage.

As celebrations continued in Erbil, the newly registered Guinness World Record stood as both an international recognition of Kurdish culture and a testament to efforts aimed at preserving and promoting national traditions for future generations.