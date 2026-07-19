Prime Minister Barzani Inaugurates Major Water Project Serving 53 Villages

The new KRG water network delivers treated drinking water to more than 35,000 residents across Mergasor, Akre, and Khalifan through a modern regional distribution system.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday is set to inaugurate a major potable water project designed to supply clean drinking water to 53 villages across the districts of Mergasor, Akre, and Khalifan, marking the completion of one of the Kurdistan Regional Government's most significant recent investments in essential public infrastructure.

According to the Kurdistan Regional Government's Department of Media and Information, the project will provide a reliable source of treated drinking water to more than 35,000 residents, reflecting the government's continuing emphasis on expanding public services while strengthening infrastructure that supports long-term development across the Kurdistan Region.

Reliable access to clean water is widely regarded as a cornerstone of sustainable development, influencing public health, economic activity, and the quality of daily life. By extending modern water infrastructure to dozens of rural communities, the project is expected to improve essential services while reinforcing the resilience of communities that have historically depended on more limited or seasonal water supplies.

The system draws its water from the Ruyee Shin River, with its treatment and filtration facility located in Balanda village in Mergasor district. From there, water undergoes purification using internationally recognized filtration and treatment standards before entering an extensive distribution network that reaches communities across the three districts.

The treatment plant has the capacity to produce 1,200 cubic meters of potable water every hour, allowing it to meet the needs of thousands of households while providing sufficient capacity for sustained and dependable service.

Moving that volume of water across mountainous terrain required an extensive engineering effort. The completed network stretches approximately 540 kilometers, including around 220 kilometers of primary transmission pipelines and more than 320 kilometers of local distribution lines serving individual villages.

Supporting the network are three pumping stations equipped with 24 pumps that maintain water flow throughout the system. The infrastructure also includes 70 storage reservoirs of varying capacities, ranging from smaller community tanks to larger facilities capable of holding up to 8,000 cubic meters of water. Together, these components are intended to ensure stable distribution and improve reliability across the network.

Construction of the project required an investment of 136.5 billion Iraqi dinars, underscoring the scale of the government's commitment to expanding modern infrastructure in rural areas. While the engineering specifications demonstrate the project's technical scope, its broader importance lies in the practical benefits expected for the communities it serves.

A dependable supply of safe drinking water can reduce pressure on households, improve sanitation and public health, and create conditions more conducive to economic activity. For many rural communities, greater water security also supports agriculture and livestock production by allowing residents to plan more effectively around stable access to water resources, strengthening sectors that remain central to local livelihoods.

The inauguration also marks the beginning of water delivery to the villages connected to the new system, transitioning the project from construction into full operation. For residents across Mergasor, Akre, and Khalifan, that milestone represents the arrival of an essential public service designed to provide lasting benefits for years to come.

Beyond its immediate impact, the project reflects the Kurdistan Regional Government's broader approach to infrastructure development, which has prioritized investments in public utilities intended to improve living standards while supporting sustainable economic growth.

Modern water systems form an important part of that strategy by enhancing service delivery, strengthening environmental resilience, and providing the infrastructure needed to support expanding communities.

According to the Kurdistan Regional Government's Department of Media and Information, the Barzan Area 53-Village Water Project illustrates the government's continuing investment in modern public infrastructure and essential services. By combining advanced water treatment technology with an extensive regional distribution network, the initiative is intended to strengthen water security while contributing to the long-term development of communities across the Kurdistan Region.