KRG Deputy PM says Iraq’s problems won’t be solved by constitutional reform

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – During a panel on the first day of the Middle East Peace and Security Forum at the American University of Kurdistan – Duhok on Tuesday, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani underlined that changing Iraq’s constitution would not solve the country’s problems.

A wave of nationwide anti-corruption protests began in early October, demanding a complete governmental overhaul amid shortages of public services, high rates of unemployment, and chronic institutional corruption. The Iraqi government has struggled to respond to the protestors’ demands.

Deputy PM Talabani said he does not see “constitutional reform or an amendment to the constitution as a solution to the problems of Iraq.”

“I actually think the fact that the constitution of Iraq has not been implemented is a problem that has created many problems we see in Iraq,” he stated.

“This is another red herring. We cannot get electricity working, we cannot get water running, we cannot get healthcare services fixed, so let’s amend the constitution.”

“What article of the Iraqi constitution today prohibits or limits electricity reform? What article of the constitution prohibits or limits healthcare reform?” The KRG Deputy PM asked.

“Let’s embroil the country in a two to three-year debate about the constitution, while we had the last 10 to 12 years of not implementing the last one. I find this debate on the constitution purely a distraction to the real issues.”

Talabani underlined that governance structures must be fixed in Iraq.

“My vision for fixing the problems is to address the real root causes of the people’s unhappiness which comes down to basic services, a lack of jobs, and also a lack of security,” he noted.