Chaldean Church delegation meets with Kurdistan President, highlights religious coexistence, tolerance

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation from the Chaldean Catholic Church on Wednesday met with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani to congratulate him on his appointment as leader of the autonomous Kurdish region.

Louis Raphaël I Sako, who is the current Patriarch of Babylon of the Chaldeans and head of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq and the world, led the delegation which included several of the church’s pastors.

In the meeting, the delegation extended its congratulations to the president and wished him success in taking up his responsibilities as the leader of the Kurdistan Region.

President Barzani and the Catholic delegation highlighted the current circumstances of Christians in general and the Chaldeans, in particular, in Iraq and Kurdistan.

Both sides emphasized “the continued coexistence of different religious and ethnic components as one of the most well-known features of Kurdistan,” a statement on the Kurdistan Region’s presidency website read.

They also stressed “the importance of coexistence and tolerance in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq and the realization and protection of the rights of all religious and national components.”