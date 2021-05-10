Iraq PM says KRG financial dues to arrive soon, proposes talks on disputed territories

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq's Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, said on Sunday that relations between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) are in a "golden era."

Kadhimi's statement came during a press conference broadcast on state media.

He affirmed that Baghdad will present a proposal to the KRG to address the "security vacuum" that ISIS exploits in areas disputed between the two administrations to plan and launch attacks.

"We need to establish trust between the Kurds and Arabs to solve the crisis in the disputed territories," the premier said, adding a federal government delegation "will go to the Region this week" to discuss solving the issue.

Kadhimi noted that he has worked with the Kurdish leaders to bridge an understanding between Baghdad and Erbil. He added that the Kurdistan Region will receive its financial entitlements "soon."

"The relationship between Baghdad and Erbil today is in a golden era because of the amount of trust between the federal government and the regional government."

The Iraqi prime minister also stated that the actions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) are unacceptable and "threatens the Kurdistan Region and Turkey."

