U.S. Envoy Heads to Berlin for High-Stakes Peace Talks with Zelensky and European Leaders

US envoy Steve Witkoff meets Zelensky in Berlin to push a peace plan offering 2027 EU access in exchange for land, amid demands for security guarantees.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a critical diplomatic maneuver designed to break the deadlock of Europe’s largest land war since 1945, President Donald Trump’s special envoy is set to converge on Berlin this weekend for a series of high-intensity negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and top European officials.

The meetings come as Washington intensifies its pressure campaign to finalize a controversial peace framework, signaling a pivotal moment in the conflict as the United States pushes for a resolution that balances potential territorial concessions with the promise of accelerated European integration.

According to a report by Agence France-Presse (AFP), a White House official confirmed the accuracy of reports that Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, will engage directly with Zelensky and European leaders over the weekend to assess the status of peace negotiations.

The diplomatic gathering is set against a backdrop of urgency and skepticism, as the Trump administration steps up efforts to conclude the war based on a 28-point proposal unveiled last month.

This plan has drawn sharp scrutiny from Kyiv and its allies, who have accused the framework of echoing key demands from Moscow, including the cession of crucial Ukrainian territory to Russian control.

The German government has announced that Berlin will serve as the host city for these consequential talks, with meetings scheduled to continue into Monday.

The diplomatic itinerary includes engagements with numerous European heads of state and government, as well as the leaders of both the European Union and NATO.

These discussions are slated to occur in the hours following President Zelensky’s attendance at a German-Ukrainian business forum alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, highlighting the dual focus on security and economic recovery.

Central to the negotiations is a bold, U.S.-led proposal to fast-track Ukraine’s accession into the European Union, a move vehemently opposed by the Kremlin.

A senior official familiar with the matter told AFP on condition of anonymity that under the latest iteration of the American plan, Ukraine could join the EU as early as January 2027.

This ambitious timeline represents a significant departure from the standard accession process, which typically spans many years and requires a unanimous vote from all 27 members of the bloc. The proposal faces immediate hurdles, most notably from member states like Hungary, which have consistently voiced opposition to Kyiv’s membership.

However, President Zelensky indicated on Thursday that he believes President Trump possesses "various levers of influence" capable of convincing recalcitrant leaders to alter their stance.

While Kyiv has long striven for EU membership, it continues to grapple with the challenge of eradicating endemic corruption, a core prerequisite for joining the bloc.

The inclusion of an accelerated membership timeline appears to be a strategic inducement designed to soften the blow of other, more painful compromises contained within the peace plan.

The friction point of the negotiations remains the issue of territorial integrity and security assurances.

Following the release of the initial U.S. proposal, Kyiv officials indicated they had sent Washington an updated plan, triggering a flurry of diplomatic activity between the United States and Ukraine’s European allies.

The French presidency stated on Friday that Europeans and Ukrainians are united in asking the United States to provide "security guarantees" before Ukraine negotiates any territorial concessions.

This sentiment was reinforced by Ukraine's ambassador to NATO, Alyona Getmanchuk, who told AFP that concrete security guarantees are a "prerequisite" for any peace agreement and must be enshrined in a "legally binding document."

The specifics of the proposed buffer zones have also sparked contention. President Zelensky revealed on Thursday that Washington’s current framework envisions only Ukraine, not Russia, withdrawing troops from parts of the eastern Donetsk region.

In this scenario, a demilitarized "free economic zone" would be installed as a buffer between the two armies.

However, an adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron told AFP on Friday evening that Kyiv was "not considering" a deal on the territories or the establishment of such a demilitarized zone, underscoring the significant gaps that remain between the negotiating parties.

Meanwhile, the view from Moscow remains one of suspicion regarding the evolving diplomatic landscape.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told the Kommersant business daily on Friday that Russia has an impression that the revised version of the plan "will be worsened."

Ushakov noted that Moscow had not seen an updated version of the proposal since discussions took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. envoys Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow last week, predicting that the road to an agreement would be a "long process."

The diplomatic urgency in Berlin is being driven by the grinding reality on the battlefield. Russia, leveraging a numerical advantage in manpower and weaponry, has been making steady gains for months, notching up its quickest advance in a year during November.

As Washington presses for a deal, the challenge in Berlin will be to reconcile the American desire for a swift resolution with Ukraine’s existential need for security and Europe’s demand for a sustainable peace that does not reward aggression.