Kurdistan protects values, ideals 'shared with the developed world:' Regional president to EU envoy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a meeting in Erbil on Wednesday with the top European Union envoy to Iraq, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani said that his government "protects all the values ​​and ideals shared with the developed world," as detailed in a statement from Barzani's office.

"The latest political and security developments in Iraq, relations between Erbil and Baghdad with the international community, joint cooperation and efforts to prepare the constitution of the Kurdistan Region and the upcoming Iraqi elections," it continued, describing Barzani's conversation with Martin Huth, Ambassador to Iraq of the European Union.

Both sides agreed on the importance of "developing relations between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with the European Union and expanding areas of cooperation and coordination between them," as well as "assistance and cooperation from the European Union" in many other areas.

The conditions of Kurdistan's freedoms, democracy, and human rights, took up another segment of the meeting, with Barzani stressing that the autonomous region "is on a correct path and direction and protects all the values ​​and ideals shared with the developed world."

On Monday, the EU and the United Nations launched a sweeping initiative to assist the Kurdistan Region and Iraq in their fight against the malignant corruption that has long hindered economic progress and, often, basic governance.

The project – the title of which is something of a mouthful, “Support to justice initiatives curbing corruption and promoting commercial dispute resolution" – is meant to support judiciary, legislative, and administrative efforts in the battle against graft, a statement from the UN Development Program said.

The initiative also includes support for a “more active role” from Iraq’s civil society, which is often vocal about the country’s crippled political and economic situation due to widespread corruption.

In a separate meeting with Brigadier Richard Bell, the new Deputy Commanding General of Coalition Forces in Iraq and Syria, President Barzani also expressed Erbil's readiness to continue cooperation in the ongoing fight against ISIS.

During the meeting, Barzani stressed that the elimination of terrorism will not be obtained by merely military means, but must also be fought ideologically.

The statement added that the two sides agreed on the crucial importance of this week's formation of a joint operation command for both the Iraqi military and Kurdish Peshmerga in Iraq's disputed territories.

