Jordan's new Consul General in Erbil meets with top Kurdistan Region official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region's top official on Thursday received Jordan's new Consul General in Erbil, Fouad Khazer al-Majali, with the two discussing politics and world events as they relate to the two Middle Eastern governments.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulated the new Jordanian envoy on assuming his duties and wished him success in his work on "continually strengthening the historical relationship that brings together the autonomous Kurdistan Region and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Majali "thanked the relevant institutions in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for their cooperation and coordination with the Jordanian Consulate, expressing his country's readiness to develop relations with the Kurdistan Region."

Last week, a Jordanian parliamentary delegation headed by its speaker Abdel Moneim Al-Awdat arrived in the Kurdistan Region’s capital to meet with lawmakers there.

Barzani also praised the firm position of King Abdullah II in supporting Erbil at various crucial stages in recent years.

In April, Barzani voiced his government’s support for King Abdulla after roughly 20 individuals were arrested following what was characterized as a failed coup attempt by Jordanian authorities.

Iraq and Jordan have comprehensive economic ties, particularly in the energy sector.