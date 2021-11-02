Teenagers will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that it will vaccinate teenagers in the Region aged over 12 years old against COVID-19.

The decision came a day after the Iraqi Ministry of Health announced that, after it had consulted with the World Health Organization (WHO), it will begin vaccinating citizens aged over 12.

“We welcome the Iraqi Ministry of Health’s initiative, and we want to announce that Kurdistan Region Ministry of Health will make the same step,” Dr. Dashti Bostani, a member of the Kurdistan Region Ministry of Health’s COVID 19 Scientific Committee, told Kurdistan 24.

“We will form mobile teams to visit intermediate and high schools to vaccinate the students,” he said. “Vaccinating the teenagers above 12 years old is applied in other world’s countries, including Iraq’s neighbors.”

Bostani pointed out that a vaccination center had already been set up just for teachers under the Kurdistan Region Ministry of Education. By vaccinating the students, they hope to further reduce the spread of the virus.

“Probably in the future, the vaccine will be given to children above seven years old too, because this approach is applied in many countries, including the neighboring State of Kuwait,” Bostani added.

Before Tuesday’s decision, the Kurdistan Region had only vaccinated residents aged over 18.