SDF arrests 'dangerous' ISIS leader: SDF official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Farhad Shami, the head of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) media center, on Saturday said the SDF arrested one of the most "dangerous" ISIS leaders.



“On this blessed day, our forces announce the arresting of one of the most dangerous Daesh’s emirs who had participated in the 2014 attack against Kobane & committed many massacres against our people in NE Syria,” Shami said in a tweet.

“His confessions will be published soon,” he added.



Despite declarations of the Islamic State group’s defeat in Syria in March 2019, militant sleeper cells continue to carry out attacks in their former territory.



The SDF and US-led coalition regularly carry out operations against the militant group to prevent it from making a significant resurgence in the region.



The SDF also announced on Thursday that they had safely deactivated explosives that had been attached to a vehicle outside the city of Hasakah a day earlier.

