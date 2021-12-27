Iraqi Air Force targets 14 ISIS hideouts in Diyala’s Hamrin mountain

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Air Force destroyed 14 targets allegedly belonging to ISIS remnants at the Hamrin mountain in Diyala province, according to an official source.

The airstrikes were carried out by Iraqi Air Force F-16s and L-159s. They destroyed caves and hideouts used by the group, Iraq’s Security Media Cell tweeted on Sunday.

The US-led coalition praised the airstrikes in a tweet on Monday.

“Tremendous progress achieved by Iraqi airpower & ground forces has crippled Daesh (ISIS) ability to resurge,” the official account said. “Recently, IQAF (Iraqi Air Force) pummeled Daesh hideouts & caves in Hamrin MTNs.”

Tremendous progress achieved by Iraqi airpower & ground forces has crippled Daesh ability to resurge. Recently, IQAF pummeled Daesh hideouts & caves in Hamrin MTNs, said @IraqiSpoxMOD. With our combat role over, we are proud of our #AdviseAssistEnable mission. #StrongerTogether https://t.co/C7rqULSpmv — Inherent Resolve (@CJTFOIR) December 27, 2021

The Iraqi armed forces and the Kurdish Peshmerga are working together in the disputed territories, where the mountain is located, against ISIS remnants.

The radical militants had been using mountainous areas in Diyala province to regroup and launch attacks against security forces and civilians since losing all the territory it had captured in Iraq in 2017.

The ISIS militants have also exploited the lack of coordination between Kurdistan Region Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi Army in the disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad.

ISIS recently killed over 20 people, security forces and civilians, in recent attacks in the disputed territories.