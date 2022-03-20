Iraqi FM discusses Russia-Ukraine war with British, French ambassadors 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In two separate meetings with the British and French ambassadors to the country, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Hussein also discussed bilateral relations with the British Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson and the French Ambassador to Iraq Éric Chevalier on Saturday.

During the meetings, the Iraqi official reiterated his country’s stance to the two ambassadors. He stressed that the bloody Russia-Ukraine conflict must be solved politically through “intensifying diplomatic efforts” as well as respecting the principles of international law and the sovereignty of states, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said that the country supports “all efforts” to end the war, believed to be the biggest in Europe since the Second World War. Over two million refugees have fled the war zone less than a month after Russia launched the invasion on Feb. 24.

Before the war, more than 5,000 Iraqis were living in the eastern European country. Iraq recently announced that it had evacuated 20 of its citizens, including women and children.

Iraq abstained from voting on a United Nations General Assembly resolution that condemned Russia for its invasion.

As a result of its attack on Ukraine, Western powers, including the UK and France, imposed punitive sanctions on Moscow.