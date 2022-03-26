PM Barzani meets with ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the ruler of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, on Saturday.

Ras Al Khaimah is one of the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates. Al Qasimi has ruled Ras Al Khaimah since 2010, the year his father passed away.

During the meeting, which was also attended by the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, they discussed enhancing prospects for cooperation between the Kurdistan Region, the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and the UAE in general, especially in the fields of investment, industry, and tourism.

“A pleasure to see HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimiah,” Barzani tweeted after the meeting.

“We are bound together by a common history; shared interest in the future, and our love for organic honey,” he added. “I look forward to working with HH on opportunities in manufacturing, tourism and investment.”

Prime Minister Barzani arrived in the UAE on Friday on an official visit, where he will attend the Global Energy Forum and the World Government Summit held on Mar. 28-29 in Dubai.

Many energy officials and experts will attend the Global Energy Forum. Barzani will be one of the main speakers.

He will also attend the World Government Summit. That summit is held annually with the participation of many well-known international officials and personalities in Dubai.

In addition to his participation in the World Energy Forum and the World Government Summit, Prime Minister Barzani is meeting a number of senior Emirati officials during his visit, with Al Qasimi being the first.

The Kurdish leader previously visited the UAE in January and met with Mohamed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.