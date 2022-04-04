Security

Turkish drone targets Syriac Military Council member

"We as MFS condemn this attack against our forces and SDF." 
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A member of the General Command of the Syriac Military Council Orom Maroge (Photo: Facebook/Orom Maroge)
Syria Tal Tamr Turkish drone strikes drone attacks in Syria SDF Syriac Military Council

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone targeted a member of the General Command of the Syriac Military Council Orom Maroge in Tal Tamr on Sunday, the Media Centre of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a statement.

The strike happened while Maroge "was escorting the Russian side heading to the Tal Tamr power station, which was subjected to Turkish bombardment this evening, injuring Maroge and his translator."

"A member of MFS General Command and fighters injured. We as MFS condemn this attack against our forces and SDF," the Syriac Military Council tweeted. 

Aram Hanna, the SDF spokesperson, said that Fadim Ahmad, one of the coordinators with Russian forces working in Tel Tamr, was also injured.

Turkish-backed forces have recently increased the shelling of areas near Ain Issa and Tal Tamir.

On Friday, one person was killed and two others injured by a Turkish drone attack, including the well-known poet Ferhad Merde, near the town of Tirbespi (Qahtaniya) in the northeastern Hasakah province.

Despite separate ceasefire agreements between Turkey and Russia and Turkey and the United States, in effect since October 2019, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish Army continue to target SDF-held areas. 

Civilians have fallen victim to these attacks.

Turkey has also increased drone strikes in northeast Syria.

