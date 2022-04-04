Turkish strikes in northeast Syria empowers terrorists in region: Syriac Military Council spokesperson

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkey’s recent bombardments and strikes in northeast Syria are providing a “safe environment” to terrorist cells in the region, Syriac Military Council spokesperson Matay Hana said on Monday.

“The recent Turkish escalation provides a safe environment for the terrorist cells operating throughout our areas and allows them to move secretly to fulfill their criminal schemes,” Hana said, according to the Syria-based North Press news agency.

His remark came a day after a series of Turkish attacks in northeast Syria. Turkish military forces and their Syrian militia proxies targeted several villages, at least 17 according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights estimate, in Tal Tamr and Abu Rasin (Zirgan) north of Hasakah with artillery shells and armed drones. These strikes wounded a civilian as well as Syria Military Council member Orom Maroge.

Read More: Turkish drone targets Syriac Military Council member

Hana also said that Turkey bears the responsibility for the “escalation of terrorism throughout our areas particularly in al-Hol Camp.”

“Such practices reveal the occupation’s ends and goals that fall under the framework of displacing people of the region and breaking the people’s resistance which was and is still continuing through the resistance of the Syriac Military Council alongside the Syrian Democratic Forces,” he said.

“Our forces will go ahead playing a key role in defeating terrorism and disclosing and curbing the Islamic State Organization (ISIS) intention,” he added. “Additionally, we will preserve our defensive role within the framework of our right to the legitimate defense of the region.”