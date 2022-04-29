The Netherlands eager to cooperate with Kurdistan Region on economic diversification: Dutch Foreign Trade Minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Netherlands discussed the diversification of the Kurdistan Region's economy with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.

Schreinemacher said both sides discussed cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the Netherlands.

"We looked back at the great cooperation that we already had, and we were also looking at the future and how we can cooperate in new ways," she said.

"One of the issues we talked about was diversification of your economy, having more private sector, more entrepreneurs," she added. "And one of the things we are very good at as the Netherlands is the agricultural sector and water management."

According to Schreinemacher, Prime Minister Barzani said the Netherlands could help the Kurdistan Region with these issues, and Dutch businesses could invest.

"And this is something as in the Netherlands we are very eager to also cooperate with the Kurdish region and your government, this is what we talked about in this morning," she said.

Schreinemacher said the Dutch always work with governments, private businesses, and knowledge institutions when it comes to the agriculture sector.

"And I think this knowledge is very important," she said. "But also funding is very important, and this is what we do with Orange Corners. For example, we help young entrepreneurs, new entrepreneurs in how they can start their businesses, share knowledge, but also share the funds."

"But eventually, if you start a business, you have to have the funds."

Schreinemacher arrived in Erbil on Wednesday, where she was received by the Kurdistan Region's foreign relations officials.

On Thursday morning, Prime Minister Barzani and Schreinemacher discussed a wide range of topics, including economic and revenue diversification, strengthening the banking system, supporting small businesses, and the impacts of climate change, according to a statement from the prime minister's office.

"We have an important relationship with the Netherlands," Prime Minister Barzani tweeted after the meeting.

"They train our Peshmerga; empower startups and entrepreneurs, and now help increase agriculture production and investment," he added.

"I thanked @LSchreinemacher for their support in our reform and diversification agenda."

During an iftar event organized by the Dutch Consulate on Thursday evening, Schreinemacher also said that the Netherlands and the Kurdistan Region have developed closer ties, "working together to work stronger, more diversified, more sustainable economy."

She also underlined it's exciting to see how the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has embraced a policy of economic reform aimed at a more "prosperous and self-sufficient Kurdistan Region."

However, she said many challenges remain, such as the effects of climate change, among them food insecurity and water shortages. But she said the Netherlands is keen to work with the KRG and entrepreneurs to tackle these challenges.