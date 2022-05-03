2 shot by suspected ISIS members in Syria's al-Hol camp

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Suspected ISIS shooters opened fire on two people in the fourth section of northeast Syria's notorious al-Hol camp, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Monday.

Both were heavily injured in the attack.

SOHR said this was the second such incident in the camp in May.

On Sunday, Internal Security Forces ('Asayish' in Kurdish) also found the body of an Iraqi refugee shot dead by ISIS cells in al-Hol's first section.

SOHR reported on Tuesday that the Asayish arrested 23 people in the camp on Monday. They are charged with communicating with ISIS cells outside the camp.

According to data from the UN, al-Hol is the largest camp for refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Syria, hosting about 56,000 people.

Most of al-Hol's residents are Iraqis and Syrians. However, the camp also houses many foreign families thought to have ISIS links.

On Monday, SOHR reiterated its call for "a lasting solution" to the volatile situation in northeast Syria's al-Hol camp after at least six people were killed there in April.