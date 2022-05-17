Turkish drone targets house in Syria’s Tal Rifaat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone strike targeted a house in the city center of Tal Rifaat in Syria’s Aleppo province on Tuesday, the Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) reported.

“This is the 36th drone attack on NES (Northeast Syria) in less than 5 months,” the RIC tweeted.

Tal Rifaat hosts a large Kurdish-majority population of civilians displaced from Afrin, a northwestern Syrian Kurdish region Turkey and its proxy Syrian militants invaded and occupied in 2018.

Both the Syrian government and Kurdish forces are present in Tal Rifaat.

Since April, the Turkish army and Turkish-backed forces intensified their shelling of areas near Ain Issa, Tal Abyad, Tal Tamr, and Kurdish villages in northern Aleppo.

There has also been an increase in the number of Turkish drone strikes.

The US Embassy in Syria on Saturday evening expressed its concerns over the escalation in violence between Turkish-backed groups and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Read More: US concerned about increasing violence in northern Syria

“We call on all parties to deescalate and support regional stability,” the Embassy tweeted.