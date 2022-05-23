12 killed in twin ISIS attacks on Kirkuk and Nineveh provinces

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Several people were killed and injured by an ISIS attack on villages south of Kirkuk on Monday evening.

The violent attacks targeted the Baldagh and Dokshman areas of Kirkuk’s aza district. The attacking ISIS militants took advantage of the severe dust storm that engulfed large parts of the country on Monday.

A security source told Kurdistan 24 that two civilians and three members of the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) were killed in the attack. The ISIS militants also burned crops and machinery.

The attack took place during a wheat harvest.

According to eyewitnesses, an improvised explosive device (IED) was also detonated as an Iraqi Army Humvee was heading to the area.

The attack victims were from Taza district and Bashir village, which has been attacked three times in the past month.

Furthermore, Kurdistan 24’s correspondent reported that ISIS militants also launched an attack on Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces south of Mosul, killing seven. The militants again exploited the low visibility caused by the sandstorm to their advantage.