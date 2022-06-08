Senior US official stresses importance of maintaining ceasefires in meetings with SDF, Syrian opposition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Ethan Goldrich, spoke with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) leadership and Syrian Interim Government Prime Minister Abdulrahman Mustafa on Tuesday and underlined the importance of maintaining ceasefires.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has recently threatened to launch a new operation against the SDF in Syria's Tal Rifaat and Manbij.

"DAS Goldrich spoke with SDF leadership yesterday to stress the importance of observing ceasefires and ​taking actions to de-escalate and preserve stability in northeast Syria," the US Embassy in Syria tweeted on Wednesday.

"The US remains committed to ensuring the lasting defeat of ISIS in partnership with the SDF."

Moreover, Goldrich also met with Syrian Interim Government Prime Minister Abdulrahman Mustafa on Tuesday and discussed support for a political resolution to the crisis in Syria.

The Syrian Interim Government was formed in 2013 by the Turkish-backed Syrian National Coalition in Istanbul.

He also underlined the "importance of maintaining ceasefires, security, stability, and de-escalation in northern Syria to benefit all Syrians in need."

Separate ceasefire agreements between Turkey and Russia and Turkey and the United States were implemented in October 2019 to halt fighting between Turkey and the SDF after Turkey took control of Tal Abyad and Serekaniye (Ras al-Ain) during Operation Peace Spring.

On Tuesday, the General Command of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said they give "priority to the commitment to de-escalation agreements, stressing at the same time their readiness to protect the region and its population against any potential attacks with a protracted war."