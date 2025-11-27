Kurdistan Electricity Ministry: Khor Mor Attacks Cause Sharp Collapse in Power Generation

Kurdistan's Electricity Ministry confirmed the Khor Mor gas field attack caused an 80% collapse in power generation, forcing emergency rationing to essential services. The Ministry stated normal supply cannot resume until gas production restores.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Region’s electricity supply has suffered a dramatic collapse following the drone attack that struck the Khor Mor gas field late Wednesday, with the KRG Ministry of Electricity confirming that nearly 80% of power production has been lost as a direct result of halted gas output.

Omed Ahmad, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Electricity, told Kurdistan24 that the consequences of the attack are severe and immediate.

He stated: “The attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Chamchamal has reduced the electricity produced by about 80%. The small amount of remaining power will be distributed equally across cities, water projects, hospitals, and essential areas.”

Ahmad further explained that the shutdown of gas production has left the ministry unable to meet public demand:

“In the current situation, where gas production at Khor Mor has been stopped, we do not have sufficient electricity to distribute to everyone until gas production returns to normal.”

The drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field caused a complete halt in gas supplies to power stations across the Kurdistan Region, triggering widespread outages, including in the city of Sulaimani.

The strike targeted gas storage tanks, resulting in a massive explosion followed by a large fire. According to joint statements from the KRG Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity, the attack occurred at 23:30 local time and immediately severed all gas deliveries to electricity plants.

The ministries confirmed that they are working closely with Dana Gas—the operator of the field—both to investigate the incident and to restore normal operations as soon as possible.

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command issued a statement describing the attack as a severe threat to national security and the country’s economic stability.

The command reported that one of the field’s main gas tanks was set ablaze but emphasized that there were no casualties. It warned that the assault constitutes “a dangerous terrorist act aimed at obstructing efforts to strengthen security and economic stability.”

The Khor Mor field—located between Kirkuk and Sulaimani, and considered one of Iraq’s and the Kurdistan Region’s most vital energy installations—has been hit multiple times in recent years.

Political figures and officials in Kurdistan have condemned previous attacks, blaming armed groups.

The record of recent incidents includes:

-February 2025: A drone strike caused temporary disruption but no damage. Authorities blamed “outlawed militias.”

-April 2024: A drone attack killed four Yemeni workers and halted gas supplies.

-June & July 2025: Multiple explosive drones targeted several energy sites across the Kurdistan Region, inflicting significant material damage.

No group has claimed responsibility for any of the attacks.

The sudden loss of 80% of available electricity has forced the Ministry of Electricity to distribute the remaining supply strictly to essential services, including hospitals, water systems, and key urban zones.

Officials warn that stable distribution will only be possible once gas production at Khor Mor resumes—a process dependent on damage assessments and restoration efforts that are still underway.