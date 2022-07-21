PM Barzani and outgoing Kuwaiti Consul General discuss ways to strengthen ties between Kurdistan Region and Kuwait

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, received on Thursday the outgoing Kuwaiti Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Omar al-Kandari.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister referred to the bonds of friendship between the Kurdistan Region and the State of Kuwait, and praised the efforts made by the Kuwaiti Consul General during his tenure to strengthen relations between the Kurdistan Region and Kuwait, and wished him success in his future tasks.

The Kuwaiti Consul General thanked the Kurdistan Regional Government for its continuous coordination and cooperation with the consulate of his country.