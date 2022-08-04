Environment

Iraqi provinces suspend work at government offices due to heatwave

Iraqi youths react to the heat as they wait to buy ice blocks at a factory in Sadr City, east of the capital Baghdad, amid power outages and soaring temperatures, July 2, 2021. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A number of Iraqi offices suspended work in government offices on Thursday after the country's weather authority issued a red warning for the current heatwave. 

The heatwave began in mid-July and is forecast to continue into early August. 

The northern province of Nineveh declared Thursday a day off for government offices aside from service directorates such as security and municipality, according to statements from the governorate. 

Due to the heatwave, Dhi Qar province also declared Thursday a "holiday" for its citizens. 

Temperatures in some provinces are rising as high as 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), particularly in the country's south, according to the authority's forecast. 

This is not the first time Iraq has suspended work at the government offices due to scorching summer heat. 

In late July, the southern port city of Basra similarly announced a day off due to the heat wave. 

Iraq took similar measures earlier this year when severe sandstorms blanketed the country. 

According to the United Nations, Iraq is the fifth most vulnerable country to the adverse effects of climate change. 

