Syrian Kurdish official warns against Turkish escalation in northern Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The president of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), Ilham Ahmed in a tweet on Sunday warned that the increased Turkish escalation increases the chances of “reviving ISIS terrorism.”

On Aug. 18, a Turkish drone strike struck a group of teenage girls playing volleyball who were active in a United Nations educational outreach program in Hasakah. Four girls were killed in the attack.

A Turkish UAV bombed a special https://t.co/Uw1EMmyas7 for girls in Al-Hasakah, 4 children were killed.



Turkey targets civilians and commits massacres. I warn #publicopinion.

Turkish escalation increases the chances of reviving ISIS terrorism in Syria and the region. pic.twitter.com/sv5KI3bWIp — Elham Ahmad (@ElhamAhmadSDC) August 21, 2022

“Turkey targets civilians and commits massacres,” Ahmed tweeted.

“Turkish escalation increases the chances of reviving ISIS terrorism in Syria and the region,” Ahmed added.

Turkey has stepped up drone strikes and shelling in northern Syria in recent months.

Read More: UN concerned over increased hostilities in northern Syria

UN officials on Saturday expressed their deep concern about the increasing escalation of hostilities in northern Syria.

Moreover, Maj. Gen. John Brennan, the commander of the US-led coalition, on Friday evening condemned the drone strike, without blaming Turkey for the attack.

Read More: UN concerned over increased hostilities in northern Syria