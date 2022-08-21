Politics

Syrian Kurdish official warns against Turkish escalation in northern Syria

"Turkish escalation increases the chances of reviving ISIS terrorism in Syria."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Ilham Ahmed, the president of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Ilham Ahmed, the president of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Syria Turkish drone strikes Syria northeast Syria SDF Hasakah

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The president of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), Ilham Ahmed in a tweet on Sunday warned that the increased Turkish escalation increases the chances of “reviving ISIS terrorism.”

On Aug. 18, a Turkish drone strike struck a group of teenage girls playing volleyball who were active in a United Nations educational outreach program in Hasakah. Four girls were killed in the attack.

“Turkey targets civilians and commits massacres,” Ahmed tweeted.

“Turkish escalation increases the chances of reviving ISIS terrorism in Syria and the region,” Ahmed added.

Turkey has stepped up drone strikes and shelling in northern Syria in recent months.

Read More: UN concerned over increased hostilities in northern Syria

UN officials on Saturday expressed their deep concern about the increasing escalation of hostilities in northern Syria.

Moreover, Maj. Gen. John Brennan, the commander of the US-led coalition, on Friday evening condemned the drone strike, without blaming Turkey for the attack.

Read More: UN concerned over increased hostilities in northern Syria

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive