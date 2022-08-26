Security

27 suspected ISIS cells arrested in Syria's al-Hol camp: Asayish

The Asayish said 27 suspected ISIS sleeper cell members were arrested during operations in the infamous al-Hol camp.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
At least 27 suspected members of ISIS cells were arrested (Photo: Internal Security Forces of North and East Syria).
At least 27 suspected members of ISIS cells were arrested (Photo: Internal Security Forces of North and East Syria).
Syria Asayish SDF northeast Syria ISIS cells Al-Hol Camp al-Hol Coalition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Media Centre of the Internal Security Forces of North and East Syria, also known as Asayish, on Friday, announced they arrested 27 suspected members of ISIS sleeper cells during their operation at the infamous Al Hol camp.

Moreover, security forces also found four holes dug by ISIS sleeper cells. The Asayish said they are now working to fill these holes.

The Asayish launched the second phase of the "Humanitarian and Security" operation with support of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US-led coalition against ISIS cells in the al-Hol camp.

The official twitter account of Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF) in a tweet said that the operations like the one in al-Hol are “critical to degrade ISIS support networks and staging ops to ensure the security of displaced persons and the region.”

In a statement yesterday, the Asayish said ISIS “carried out 43 terrorist acts, killing and executing 44 residents” in al-Hol this year.

Read More: Asayish launch new operation against ISIS in al-Hol camp

According to UN data, al-Hol is the largest camp for refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Syria.

It hosts at least 56,000 people, the majority of whom are Syrians and Iraqis. But it also hosts foreign third country nationals.

The SDF and the US-led coalition have repeatedly called on foreign countries to repatriate their nationals from al-Hol camp.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive