27 suspected ISIS cells arrested in Syria's al-Hol camp: Asayish

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Media Centre of the Internal Security Forces of North and East Syria, also known as Asayish, on Friday, announced they arrested 27 suspected members of ISIS sleeper cells during their operation at the infamous Al Hol camp.

تحديث ( المرحلة الثانية لحملة الإنسانية و الأمن في يومها الثاني )https://t.co/ztU2p8yJNr pic.twitter.com/rZI8b7ZKK3 — Asayîşa Bakûr û Rojhilatê Sûriyê (@Asayish_Asayis) August 26, 2022

Moreover, security forces also found four holes dug by ISIS sleeper cells. The Asayish said they are now working to fill these holes.

The Asayish launched the second phase of the "Humanitarian and Security" operation with support of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US-led coalition against ISIS cells in the al-Hol camp.

Yesterday, the #Asayish, with #SDF assistance, initiated a #DefeatISIS operation in #Al_Hol. Partner force led ops like this are critical to degrade #ISIS support networks & staging ops to ensure the #security of displaced persons & the region. #NESyria #Syria #StrongerTogether https://t.co/EaXXed9EmZ — Combined Special Ops Joint Task Force-Levant (@SOJTF_LEVANT) August 26, 2022

The official twitter account of Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF) in a tweet said that the operations like the one in al-Hol are “critical to degrade ISIS support networks and staging ops to ensure the security of displaced persons and the region.”

In a statement yesterday, the Asayish said ISIS “carried out 43 terrorist acts, killing and executing 44 residents” in al-Hol this year.

According to UN data, al-Hol is the largest camp for refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Syria.

It hosts at least 56,000 people, the majority of whom are Syrians and Iraqis. But it also hosts foreign third country nationals.

The SDF and the US-led coalition have repeatedly called on foreign countries to repatriate their nationals from al-Hol camp.