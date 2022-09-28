US issues strong warning to Iran against missile, drone attacks on Kurdistan Region

WASHINGTON DC, United States (Kurdistan 24) – State Department Spokesperson Ned Price issued a strong statement on Wednesday morning, condemning the Iranian attacks on the Kurdistan Region earlier that day, which have killed at least nine people and wounded another 32.

Statement by Ned Price, State Department Spokesperson: Iranian Attacks on the #Iraqi_Kurdistan_Region. pic.twitter.com/fR6itk6sOc — U.S. Consulate General Erbil (@USCGERBIL) September 28, 2022

Iran’s assault on Wednesday on the Kurdistan Region comes after twelve days of widespread protests throughout Iran following the death, on Sept. 16, of a young Kurdish woman, Masha (Zhina) Amini, in the custody of Tehran’s morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.

“We strongly condemn Iran’s use of ballistic missiles and drone attacks against the Iraqi Kurdistan Region as an unjustified violation of Iraqi sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Price said in the statement issued on Wednesday.

He noted the reports of civilian casualties, saying that the US deplores “any loss of life caused by today’s attack.”

Warning to Iran Against Further Attacks

Price also stated that the regime in Tehran had threatened yet more assaults on the Kurdistan Region, and he said, “We further condemn comments from the government of Iran threatening additional attacks against Iraq.”

The Iranian assaults on the Kurdistan Region began on Saturday. They continued for four days and targeted border areas. Thus, while they caused material damage, there were no casualties.

Wednesday marked the first time that the Iranian attacks killed and injured people, prompting international condemnation, including from Britain, Germany and the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), in addition to the US.

