Kurdistan Region fully committed to international standards of human rights: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region is fully committed to the international standards of human rights, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Thursday in a speech, marking the one-year anniversary of adopting the Regional Plan for Human Rights.

The event was attended by top Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) officials, members of the diplomatic community based in Erbil as well as representatives of international and local organizations.

“The KRG will work with its international partners to ensure that Kurdistan Region is fully committed to the international standards of human rights, including freedom of the press,” Barzani said in the speech.

Consisting of 27 sections, the Plan serves as a roadmap for developing and protecting human rights in the Kurdistan Region for the upcoming five years in almost all sectors, including human rights and good governance, including rule of law, fighting corruption, freedom of expression, women’s rights, prison management, human trafficking, and religious freedoms, among others.

Upholding the human rights principles is a major part of the ninth cabinet, Barzani said.

“I reiterate the KRG commitments to promoting and protecting the culture of religious and ethnic coexistence as well as individual and group rights,” he added. The Plan is also part of the extensive KRG ninth cabinet reform program, Barzani said.

The Plan, which is now in its implementation phase, was developed in cooperation between the Kurdistan Region’s government, parliament, judiciary, and international organizations, including the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), and the Erbil-based diplomatic missions.

A number of recommendations from the Plan have been materialized since last year through legislation and implementation, which had placed Kurdistan Region in a better position compared to other countries, the premier added.

ISIS victims

Barzani highlighted the KRG's efforts in assisting the families and relatives of ISIS victims, including freeing those who were in the terror group’s captivity as well as cooperating with the fact-finding mission of the United Nations, known as UNITAD.

The KRG has proposed establishing a tribunal for ISIS international crimes, but the bill was rejected by the so-called Iraqi Federal Supreme Court.

“It was a new and surprising precedent to prevent the trial of ISIS terrorists,” Barzani said of the top court’s rejection.

The Plan is to provide a mechanism for reviewing the existing laws and adjusting them to the international conventions and agreements.

“The KRG is a successful example in promoting and defending the democratic values, including the freedom of expression,” he said.

Barzani extended his appreciation to the government agencies as well as international organizations for the development and implementation of the Plan.