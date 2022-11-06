Iraq’s Premier takes over Iraqi National Intelligence Service

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq, has took control of Iraq’s National Intelligence Service according a statement of the Prime Minister’s Press Office.

Sudani’s Press Office in a statement on Sunday announced that Iraq’s Premier had a meeting with cadres and directors of National Intelligence Service in which the duties and the management of the agency has been discussed. The Premier also underlined the pivotal role of the agency in implementing the constitution, the statement added.

Raed Jouhi, the head of National Intelligence Service, has been removed from his position by Sudani, which implies that Sudani wants the agency to be under his direct personal supervision.

Iraqi National Intelligence Service founded in 2004 after the dissolvement of Ba'athist-affiliated agency, Iraqi Intelligence Service. The dissolvement happened after US-led liberation of Iraq in 2003.