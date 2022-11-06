President Barzani says rival Kurdish parties failed to undermine the KDP

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani, the leader of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Sunday during the last day of the KDP’s 14th congress underlined that rival parties tried to undermine the KDP but failed.

“Although some political parties tried to undermine and split our party, but they failed,” Barzani said, amidst political disputes between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the KDP.

Moreover, he added that it was a mistake that no Yezidi’s were selected in the KDP’s central committee. “This issue must be resolved even if it doesn’t fit to our party’s internal procedures.”

“Allow me to resolve this issue, because it’s an honor for our party to have Yezidis among our central committee members,” he added.

The KDP is the largest Kurdish political party in Iraq and held it’s 14th Congress between Nov. 3 -Nov. 6.

During the Congress, the KDP unanimously reelected Masoud Barzani as the KDP's president.

Moreover, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and President Nechirvan Barzani were appointed as vice-presidents of the KDP.

“I’m humbled by the trust of President Masoud Barzani and the support of Vice President Kak Nechirvan Barzani,” PM Masrour Barzani said in a tweet on Nov. 3.

“On this day — during our 14th party congress — we reaffirm our founding creed laid down by the great Mala Mustafa Barzani. I will always stay true to his legacy,” he added.